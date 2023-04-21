Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 20

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today gave digital job offers to 1,087 candidates to be engaged through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited (HKRNL).

He said offers had been sent for the post of 382 drivers, 92 Ayush yoga assistants, 96 data entry operators, 55 firemen/fire drivers and 31 junior engineers etc.

The state government objectifies to provide employment opportunities to the members of Antyodaya families on a priority basis under the HKRNL so that such families could become economically lifted, said Khattar.

He said the government had been receiving complaints of exploitation of employees hired by service providers under the outsourcing policy, therefore with the aim of providing contractual manpower in Haryana in a transparent manner, the HKRNL had been set up. Now all contract employees were being appointed through this.

Khattar said so far more than 5,600 candidates had been given employment through the HKRNL. These mainly included TGTs, PGTs, drivers, Ayush yoga assistants and linesmen. He said reservation for the SC and OBC etc categories had also been fully complied with for the employees recruited through the HKRNL. Not only this, more employees had been appointed than the fixed reservation limit.