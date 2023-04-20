Digital leap, state rolls out 3 e-governance initiatives

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 19

Taking a step forward towards digitally empowering the beneficiaries, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar today announced three services — Pro-active Divyang Pension Service, “Tau se Pucho” and online room booking facility at PWD rest houses.

Addressing a press conference here today, the CM said these three initiatives would prove to be a milestone in the government’s vision of paperless and transparent governance.

He said the Pro-active Divyang Pension Service would enable automated pension benefits to persons with disabilities. “Now, all such beneficiaries will not have to visit the offices to get their benefits,” he said, adding the data of persons with more than 60 per cent disability available with the Parivar Informatics Data Repository would be certified by the Haryana Parivar Pehchan Authority every month. “The data of all such persons found eligible after verification will be shared with the SEWA Department,” he said.

Besides, the Haryana Parivar Pehchan Authority (PPP) created a WhatsApp chatbot “Tau se Pucho” along with web-based chatbot solution to give quick responses to the queries raised by the people. On this platform, citizens can raise queries regarding status of various data fields as well as services like income, marriage registration, public distribution system, ration card, caste, pension and grievances.

While launching the portal for room booking at PWD (B&R) rest houses, the CM said now all rest houses could be booked online by government officials and people for personal use at http://hryguesthouse.gov.in.

Sharing the features of online rest house booking, Khattar said through this portal, applicants could now check room availability, book a room, make online payment, cancel booking and print booking slip.

