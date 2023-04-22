Digital traffic monitoring in offing: Vij

Tribune Reporters

Gurugram/ Chandigarh, April 21

Home Minister Anil Vij today said that a blueprint of digital traffic monitoring system would be prepared in Gurugram district to make the traffic system smart and to sensitise the drivers towards traffic rules.

The move will prove extremely effective in taking action against traffic violators with the help of CCTV cameras like in foreign countries.

Special campaigns Special campaigns will be held every month to maintain law and order

Vij said the government is fully committed to maintaining peace in the state and along with the upgrading the system, the use of technology is also being ensured

Apart from this, Vij said in relation to the increasing number of cybercrimes, the police personnel would also be taught latest IT techniques.

The minister gave these directions during the review meeting of law and order at the Police Commissioner’s Office.

Help cut deployment of additional force Gurugram is a growing city and has its own identity at the global level. We have to take steps to improve the traffic system in the 24-hour city. For this, a smart digital system has to be created which will reduce the pressure of deployment of additional police force on the roads. —Anil Vij, Home Minister

Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran welcomed the Home Minister and briefed him about the activities and initiatives of the district police.

He directed the Police Commissioner that the blueprint should be prepared and sent to him at the earliest. The minister took information from all the DCPs who attended the meeting about the zone-wise crime rate, crime control, status of police stations as well as the progress of ‘Operation Muskaan’.

At the meeting, the Police Commissioner said under the Operation Muskaan, 79 children had been traced and brought back to their families and under Operation Invasion, 95 cases were registered and 358 persons were arrested.

Meanwhile, the minister also said special campaigns would be launched every month to maintain law and order in the state. In this regard, a calendar had also been prepared.

The SPs/DCPs would conduct the campaigns.