 Digvijay Chautala serves Haryana govt August 5 ultimatum

Digvijay Chautala serves Haryana govt August 5 ultimatum

Demands student union elections

JJP general secretary Digvijay Chautala - File photo



Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, July 29

JJP general secretary Digvijay Chautala has reiterated his demand for the restoration of the direct student union election in the state and served an ultimatum to the state government. He has asked the government to announce the election schedule by August 5, else the Indian National Students Organization (INSO) will launch a movement.

He was here to attend the INSO’s student dialogue programme and invite the students to the ‘Chattra Hunkar’ rally to be held in Hisar on August 6.

While addressing the students, Digvijay said, “In the educational institutions, the role of students is handicapped and incomplete as they have no fundamental right in decision-making. The restoration of direct student union elections is very important to restore democracy in the universities. There are lakhs of students in the state who are waiting for the election schedule. Like other states, there should be a direct student union election in Haryana too.”

“The INSO has struggled for years and made sacrifices for the direct elections. The government has time till August 5 to announce the schedule. We will be ready to make every sacrifice. The elections will give a platform to the youngsters. We must continue to stay united as I am sure our demand will be accepted,” he added.

