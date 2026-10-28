Digvijay Chautala targets BJP over farmers’ woes in Sirsa

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) state youth wing president Digvijay Singh Chautala on Wednesday accused the BJP government of neglecting farmers and reducing canal water supply in the Dabwali area.

Addressing a public meeting in Chak Faridpur village, he said politics was about serving people and that voters were the real masters.

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Chautala alleged that the BJP government had reduced canal water supply and narrowed water outlets, creating difficulties for farmers. He also claimed that drug abuse and crime had increased in the state. He said farmers were facing problems selling their crops in mandis and recalled that payments were made within 72 hours during former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala’s tenure.

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He criticised both the local MLA and a former Congress MLA, alleging that they had failed to stay connected with the people after the elections.

Chautala further claimed that a project to channelise Ghaggar river water for the region, planned during Dushyant Chautala’s tenure, remained incomplete.

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He announced that a modern library would be constructed in Chak Faridpur within two months. He also promised support for sports activities over the next two-and-a-half years and said efforts would be made to improve power supply in dhanis.