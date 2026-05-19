Digvijay flags NEET leak & HPSC irregularities; threatens protest

The state president of the Youth JJP, Digvijay Singh Chautala, on Monday raised concerns over the NEET paper leak and alleged irregularities in the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) recruitments. He also warned of an agitation if student union elections are not held in the state.

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Addressing mediapersons at Chautala House here, he said the NEET paper leak and the subsequent cancellation of the exam amounted to a betrayal of lakhs of students. He also alleged that nearly 90 per cent of posts advertised by the HPSC were being kept vacant, creating uncertainty among job aspirants.

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He claimed that since the appointment of HPSC Chairman Alok Verma, a “35 per cent parameter” had been introduced, which was being used to leave a large number of posts unfilled. He further alleged that candidates from outside Haryana were being selected in the ongoing recruitments.

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Calling for support, Chautala urged social organisations and political parties to join protesting students in Panchkula on May 20 against HPSC policies.

Raising the issue of student union elections, he said the JJP had launched a movement in 2018 for the restoration of direct student body polls. He recalled that a notification had been issued during the tenure of former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar but was never implemented. He warned that if elections were not held, students would be compelled to launch a major agitation within three months.

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Targeting Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Chautala said the Chief Minister was campaigning in Punjab wearing a traditional turban and questioned whether the BJP would ensure Haryana its rightful share of SYL water if it came to power in Punjab.

He also criticised the BJP government over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, citing recent incidents in Yamunanagar, Gurugram, Rohtak and Dabwali. He said Haryana needs to unite to “save the state.”

Speaking about the JJP’s newly launched “Jan-Jan Abhiyan,” Chautala said the campaign began in Dabwali and had already covered 10 villages. He said the six-month drive would reach over 1,100 villages and include more than 5,000 public meetings to understand people’s concerns.

Commenting on INLD’s separate protest on the HPSC issue, Chautala termed it a “political stunt” and said the public wanted unity rather than separate political agendas.