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Home / Haryana / Dinesh Chauhan elected Bar Assn president in Jagadhri

Dinesh Chauhan elected Bar Assn president in Jagadhri

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 02:19 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Newly elected president Dinesh Chauhan and other office-bearers of the District Bar Association, Jagadhri.
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Advocate Dinesh Chauhan has been elected president of the District Bar Association, Jagadhri, defeating his nearest rival Pardeep Rathore by a margin of 558 votes.

Chauhan secured 1,100 votes, while Rathore polled 542 votes. A total of 1,651 votes were cast out of 1,763 registered votes.

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The election witnessed keen contests for all six posts, with advocates turning up in large numbers to exercise their franchise. Supporters of the winning candidates celebrated the results by garlanding the newly elected office-bearers and raising slogans.

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For the vice-president (wpen) post, Dharmveer Rathi emerged victorious with 808 votes. For the vice-president (women) post, Garima Singh Khurana registered a decisive victory by securing 955 votes.

Pankaj Sharma was elected general secretary with 1,047 votes. He defeated Nitesh Bansal, who secured 579 votes.

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For the post of joint secretary (reserved for women) Seema Kamboj emerged victorious with 838 votes. Sumit Mani won the treasurer’s post with 872 votes, defeating Sahil Sharma.

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