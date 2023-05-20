Dinod Road in poor condition

DINOD Road in Bhiwani has been lying in a bad shape for months. Though the residents have complained about the poor condition of the road to the district administration, the officials concerned have not taken any concrete step to repair the road. A long stretch of the road is riddled with cracks and potholes. A brief spell of rain fills these potholes, aggravating the problem. Ashok Yadav, bhiwani

Rohtak localities facing Water scarcity

RESIDENTS in several localities of Rohtak have been facing an acute shortage of water. Contaminated water is often supplied for drinking, due to which residents are forced to buy water from private operators, who supply water through tankers from possibly suspect sources. The authorities concerned must solve the problem at the earliest. Kavita Jain, rohtak

Eencroachments lead to Traffic jams in faridabad

ENCROACHMENTS on the space meant for commuters have resulted in the problem of snarl-ups in various parts of the city. The space is mainly encroached upon by vendors and haphazardly-parked auto-rickshaws and other vehicles, especially at congested spots like bridges over the Gurugram and Agra canals, connecting the bypass road with the Greater Faridabad sectors and colonies. The absence of traffic police personnel leads to heavy traffic jams at peak hours. The authorities concerned should pay attention to the issue. AK Gaur, faridabad

