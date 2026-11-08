Dip in arrivals put Yamunanagar paddy target at risk

Paddy arrivals in Yamunanagar district have slowed down as the procurement season nears its November 15 deadline, raising doubts over the district’s ability to meet its target of six lakh metric tonnes (MT), with only 3.76 lakh MT arriving so far.

According to official figures, 3,76,055 MT of paddy has arrived across the district’s 13 grain markets until November 6. Out of this, government agencies have procured 3,67,633 MT, and 3,54,832 MT has been lifted.

Meanwhile, the district administration has intensified checks and set up barricades at various locations to prevent the illegal entry and fraudulent sale of paddy from and other states. In previous years, cases were reported where paddy from outside the state was brought to grain markets using forged documents or manipulated details on the ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ portal. District Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs controller Nitish Singla said the government was continuously monitoring the procurement arrangements.