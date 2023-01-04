Dip in heinous crimes in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, January 3

Karnal witnessed a dip in heinous crimes last year in comparison to 2021. The records show that crime in the district such as rape, murder and molestation has declined. Incidents of loot and dacoity have also come down in the district.

As many as 66 cases of murder were registered in 2022 in comparison to 69 in 2021. Similarly, 178 cases of molestation were registered in 2022 in comparison to 241 cases registered in 2021, the data of the Karnal police said.

As many as 127 cases of rape were registered last year, in comparison to 130 in 2021. The cases of kidnapping have also come down to 150 last year from 158 cases registered in 2021, the data added.

According to the data of the Karnal police, the percentage of tracing of cases is also good. Out of 66 cases of murder, the police have solved 60 cases, while 173 out of 178 cases of molestation and 126 out of 127 cases of rape have been solved by the Karnal police. Similarly, 143 out of 150 cases of kidnapping have been traced, the data said.

As many as three cases of dacoity were registered in 2022 in comparison to five in 2021. Of the three cases, the police have solved two cases and recovered property worth Rs 21.35 lakh. Karnal recorded 11 cases of loot last year in comparison to 15 in 2021. The Karnal police have traced 10 out of 11 cases of loot last year and recovered property worth Rs 8.21 lakh.

The district has witnessed a rise in the cases of snatching as 202 cases were registered in 2022 in comparison to 197 cases. The police have solved 137 cases out of 202 and recovered property worth Rs 40.09 lakh, the data added.

SP Ganga Ram Punia said they had streamlined beat policing and identification of active criminals. Effective surveillance on them had resulted in fall in crime graph. Prompt action and high visibility of the police on roads acted as a deterrent and subsequently resulted in the reduction of heinous crimes, the SP added.

About the focus areas in the current year, he said their focus would be on checking transformer theft, cattle theft, and cybercrimes.

