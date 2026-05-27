Direct seeded rice sowing saves water, cuts labour costs

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare department, Yamunanagar, has set a target of 2,12,000 acres area under paddy cultivation during current kharif crop season 2026.

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Keeping in view the prevailing high temperature and heatwave conditions, the Agriculture Department is motivating farmers to adopt direct seeded rice (DSR) technology for paddy cultivation. The sowing of DSR has commenced in the district from May 25.

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As per Agriculture Department, major benefits of the DSR technology includes saving of about 30 per cent underground water, significant saving of electricity consumption, reduction in labour requirement and labour cost, saving of about Rs 10,000 per acre in cultivation expenses, timely sowing and better crop establishment, reduced requirement of puddling and field preparation, less methane emission and environment-friendly cultivation practice, better soil health and reduced soil degradation, efficient utilisation of irrigation water during water scarcity conditions and helps in sustainable agriculture and conservation of natural resources.

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Agriculture experts have highlighted the benefits of direct sowing methods for improving soil health and increasing crop productivity. According to experts, the traditional method of repeatedly ploughing fields with tractors creates hard layers in the soil, blocking tiny pores and reducing the land’s ability to absorb water. This negatively affects soil fertility over time.

“In contrast, direct sowing helps maintain the natural structure of the soil and improves moisture retention. Preserving soil texture not only strengthens the land but also leads to better crop yields in the next harvest season, especially for wheat and other major crops,” said agriculture experts.

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As per available information, the farmers are witnessing a major reduction in cultivation costs with the growing adoption of direct paddy sowing techniques. During the paddy transplantation season in June and July, the farmers usually face a severe shortage of migrant labourers arriving from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, pushing transplantation expenses to about Rs 5000-Rs 6000 per acre. However, with direct sowing, seeds are planted directly into the fields using tractors and machines, eliminating the need for manual transplantation. This significantly cuts labour costs and also reduces diesel consumption used for puddling and repeated field preparation. The agriculture experts believe the method can help the farmers save money and improve efficiency.

Several progressive farmers are becoming a source of inspiration for the other farmers in Yamunanagar district by growing crops through the DSR method. They are not only gaining higher returns but also helping to save water and the environment.

Farmers Satwant Singh and Dr Beant Singh, both brothers of Chandpur colony of Yamunanagar have earned fame in the district by growing paddy crop through DSR method. “We will grow paddy through DSR method in 40 acres on our agriculture farm, located at Bambholi village of the district this year. Using this method of sowing paddy crop is the need of the hour as it helps to save water and reduce production cost of the crop,” said Satwant Singh.

He demanded that the government should increase the incentive amount from Rs 4,500 to Rs 5,000 per acre for DSR due to rise in diesel prices and other farming related things.

The response of the farmers towards DSR technology has been encouraging in Yamunanagar district during previous years. As per data of the Agriculture Department, an area of 1320.96 acres was brought under DSR during 2024 and an amount of Rs 52,83,840 subsidy was transferred directly into the farmers’ accounts through DBT. During 2025, a total area of 2755.85 acres was verified under DSR and subsidy amounting to Rs 1,24,01,325 was transferred directly into the farmers’ bank accounts through DBT. The Agriculture Department has fixed a target of 35,000 acres through DSR methods in Yamunanagar district for kharif crops season 2026.

“To encourage the farmers for adoption of water-saving technology, the Haryana Government is providing an incentive of Rs 4,500 per acre under DSR through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme,” said Dr Aditya Partap Dabas, Deputy Director Agriculture, Yamunanagar district.

He said the farmers could apply online for DSR incentive through the Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB) portal for availing the benefit under the scheme. “All farmers of the district are advised to take maximum benefit of the government scheme and adopt the DSR technology for paddy cultivation. The farmers may contact their nearest Agriculture Development Officer or Agriculture Department office for registration, the MFMB portal application and technical guidance regarding DSR sowing,” said Dr Aditya Partap Dabas.

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