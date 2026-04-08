Director General ICAR ML Jat highlights ICAR’s transformative research at CSSRI

Dr ML Jat, Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE), Director General (DG) Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), visited the ICAR-Central Soil Salinity Research Institute (CSSRI) on Wednesday.

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He addressed farmers, scientists, and officials on the topic of "Improved Agricultural Practices for Atmanirbhar Bharat" at the ‘Crop Harvest Day’ programme organized on the occasion.

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Dr Jat outlined a compelling vision for natural resource management, sustainable agriculture, and innovation in India’s agricultural research system.

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He said, “The institute, established in 1969, was once located on a land so saline that even grass could not grow, but today, it stands as a national leader in reclaiming saline and alkaline soils and enhancing their productivity, an important milestone in Indian agricultural science.”

Dr Jat highlighted the growing complexity of challenges related to soil health, water resources, energy use, and climate change, emphasising the need for integrated, science-driven solutions.

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He referred to a long-term research initiative with CIMMYT, where multiple scenarios have been developed to evaluate the long-term impact of continuing current practices versus adopting improved interventions.

A key outcome of this initiative has been the adoption of no-tillage farming since 2009. This has led to significant energy savings and notable improvements in soil health. Soil organic carbon has increased from 0.45 per cent to over 1 per cent, alongside improved micronutrient availability and beneficial microbial populations, resulting in nearly 40 per cent reduction in fertiliser requirements.

He stressed that such technologies provide a practical pathway to reduce water use, energy consumption, and cultivation costs, while enhancing farmers’ incomes and conserving natural resources.

Dr Jat urged farmers to adopt the technologies developed by the scientists to increase their income and contribute to a self-reliant nation. Dr S K Sanwal, Director, CSSRI, briefed the DG about the new research being carried out at the institute.

Dr A K Nayak, Deputy Director General (Natural Resource Management), ICAR, and Dr Anuradha Agarwal, Project Director, Directorate of Agricultural Knowledge Management were also present there.

Earlier, DG Dr Jat visited ICAR-National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (NBAGR) and ICAR-Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research in the city and reviewed the progress of different projects.

Addressing media representatives, Dr Jat shared that despite intermittent unseasonal rains, the wheat season has remained largely stable and promising.

The total wheat area has expanded to 33.4 million hectares this year, reflecting an increase of nearly 6 lakh hectares over the previous year. With over 40 per cent of the crop already harvested without significant impact, and favourable weather conditions continuing to support grain filling, India is poised to surpass last year’s production of 117.9 million tonnes.