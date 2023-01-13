Haryana: Directors of several firms held guilty of civil contempt

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, January 12

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has held the directors/proprietors of several firms guilty of civil contempt for wilful and deliberate violation of an undertaking given by them on oath before a Civil Court.

The ruling by Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan came on a petition filed by Satish Kumar Jain for the initiation of contempt of court proceedings against Ashok Garg and other respondents for the violation of settlement/agreement dated November 1, 2014, and settlement dated January 27, 2016, which was the subject matter of judgment and decree dated February 9, 2016.

Justice Sangwan’s Bench, during the course of hearing, was told that the firms were engaged in the business of construction, real estate investment and other ancillary activities. Almost all the shares of the companies were held by the petitioner and his family, as well as the respondent’s family.

After hearing senior counsel Puneet Bali with advocates Sachin Jain and Aditya Sheoran for the petitioners, Justice Sangwan asserted the judgment and decree had attained finality. Neither in the reply to the legal notice by the petitioner, nor in reply filed in the court, it could be disputed that all the five companies were manned by the family of petitioner and respondents, being the promoter/director.

A specific affidavit by the petitioner that he had already complied with his part of the settlement and transferred all the benefits to the respondent in compliance of the two settlements/agreements had not specifically been denied.

Justice Sangwan added the stand taken by the respondent in the legal notice that he intended to implement the settlement/agreement, but the same was stated to be illegal, null and void, clearly demonstrated that he was violating the statement made on oath before the Court admitting the document as a legal and valid compromise between the parties followed by the judgment and decree.

