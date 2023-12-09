Directors of Vatika Ltd booked on fraud charge

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 8

Two directors of Vatika Builders were booked for duping a woman on the name of selling plot, who did not get the possession of the two plots which she booked 14 years ago. An FIR was registered at Kherki Daula police station.

According to the complaint filed by Gauri Butani, a resident of Ashok Vihar Phase 1, Delhi, two plots of 360 yards each were booked by her in the Vatika India Next Project of Sector 82A in 2009. The builders promised to give the possession to her in 3 years and she also paid 60 per cent of the total amount on the time of the builder-buyer agreement.

These plots were given in Khasra No. 86 of Shikohpur village and it was said that the license had been taken from the DTP in the year 2008, but that land was not included in this license, alleged the complainant.

“An e-mail was sent by the builder in December 2020 for refund or relocation. After which the notice of allotment cancellation was sent in July 2021 and citing various unforeseen circumstances, the builder committed fraud. This fraud cannot be played out without the permission of the directors of Vatika Ltd Anil Bhalla and Gautam Bhalla. I had filed a complaint earlier but the police did not take any action and finally I moved to the CM window”, as Butani said in her complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against both the directors of Vatika Ltd under Sections 420, 406, and 34 of the IPC at the Kherki Daula police station on Thursday.

On the other hand spokesperson of Vatika Ltd said, “Basically, the client did not pay as per the builder-buyer agreement, so it was terminated as per the agreement. Now that the prices have increased significantly, the client wants the property to be reinstated. The company is law abiding and will approach the courts accordingly.”

