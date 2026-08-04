Discrepancies in details of over 1.43L voters: Panipat DC

The District Electoral Officer-cum-DC, Dr Harish Kumar Vashishth, has said under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign, of a total of 9,66,687 voters across the four Assembly constituencies of Panipat district, enumeration forms have been received from 7,85,016 voters (81.21%), while 1,81,671 forms (18.79%) could not be collected due to various reasons.

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Verification and necessary action are being carried out in all such cases as per rules. While interacting with the media at the Mini Secretariat on Monday, the DC said constituency-wise, enumeration forms have been received from 76.82% of voters in Panipat Rural, 72.89% in Panipat City, 91.31% in Israna, and 88.05% in Samalkha.

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Among the forms that could not be collected, 29,276 voters were deceased, 75,763 voters were absent or could not be traced, 61,027 voters had permanently shifted to another location, 11,198 voters were registered elsewhere, and 4,407 cases fell under other categories.

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He further stated that during the analysis of the received enumeration forms, 86,261 voters could not be mapped, while discrepancies of various kinds were found in the details of 1,43,711 voters. In a total of 2,29,972 such cases (29.30%), notices will be issued by Electoral Registration officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration officers (AEROs), so that all claims and objections can be resolved.

“The electoral roll is the most important foundation of democracy. Our goal is not merely to complete the work within the prescribed time frame, but to ensure that every eligible citizen’s name is included in the roll with accurate details. In cases where enumeration forms have not been received or any discrepancies have been found, impartial and transparent door-to-door verification will be conducted,” said the DC.

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ADC Ankit Chouksey said no eligible voter’s name will be left out, and the process of removing ineligible names will be carried out.