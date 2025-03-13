Discrepancies in EVMs, alleges Cong candidate; files complaint

Following his defeat in the Karnal Municipal Corporation elections, Congress mayoral candidate Manoj Wadhwa raised concerns over the timing displayed on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). He alleged that while voting concluded at 6 pm, the EVMs continued to display later timings, some as late as 9 pm, while others showed 5:45 pm. He claimed that the machines should have been locked immediately after polling ended, questioning the transparency of the electoral process.

Wadhwa lodged a formal complaint with Returning Officer (RO) and Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Yash Jaluka on Wednesday after the counting process.

“When voting concludes, the EVM should automatically stop recording time, but the displayed timing showed late hours, even 9 pm in some cases, while in others, it was shown as 5:45 pm — even though polling was scheduled until 6 pm. This raises doubts about the process,” Wadhwa stated after leaving the counting centre.

Wadhwa lost to BJP’s Renu Bala Gupta by a margin of 25,359 votes. Gupta secured 83,630 votes against Wadhwa’s 58,271.

“I have filed a complaint with the RO. I urge the administration to clarify the issue,” he added.

However, the BJP dismissed the allegations, terming them an excuse for defeat. “Congress leaders have nothing else to say, so they always blame the EVM. This is the people’s mandate, and they should accept it,” said Brij Gupta, officiating district president of BJP Karnal.

Confirming the complaint, RO and ADC Yash Jaluka said, “We received a representation from Manoj Wadhwa, which we will forward to the Election Commission for technical review.”