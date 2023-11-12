Discuss effect of diploma discontinuation: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, November 11

In a significant development in the discontinuation of Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) course case, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Department of Education, the Board of School Education Haryana and the National Council for Teachers Education (NCTE) to hold a meeting with the Haryana Self-Finance Private Colleges Association to discuss how the discontinuation of the course will have an adverse effect on the recruitment process for the posts of elementary teacher in the state, where the eligibility criterion prescribed is of the diploma.

The court issued the directions recently while hearing a petition filed by the association against the government’s decision dated November 7 last year for the discontinuation of the course in all Block Institutes of Teacher Education, Government Elementary Teacher Training Institutes, and Private Self-Financed Colleges from academic session 2022-23 in accordance with the National Educational Policy (NEP), 2020.

The court stated it would also be examined at the meeting that if the government wanted to implement the NEP, it would have to amend the Service Rules.

“Since the course is the essential qualification for the posts of primary teacher in government, aided and private schools across the nation, how will candidates be able to qualify for such posts if the course is done away with?” asked Satish Khola, president of the association.

He claimed that the National Council for Teachers Education recognised the colleges for running the course, hence it was the only authority which could take the decision of discontinuing the course, but the National Council for Teachers Education had not yet derecognised such colleges in the state.

Impact on recruitment

