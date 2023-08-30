Dismiss HSSC: Kiran Choudhry

Chandigarh, August 29
Raising questions on the issue of the CET during the question hour today, former minister and Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry demanded the dismissal of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) “for harassing youth”.
The youth of Haryana, who are desparate for employment, were being troubled by the CET, she said. Citing figures, she said 11.22 lakh youth appeared in CET, while 3.59 lakh qualified. But the number of candidates called for the final CET was reduced to four times the number of posts, she claimed.
Questions were repeated in CET, but no action was taken against the agency that set the paper, she said.
