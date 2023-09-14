Dismiss Sandeep’s anticipatory bail plea: Police to court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 13

The Chandigarh Police have prayed before a Chandigarh court to dismiss an anticipatory bail application filed by Haryana Minister for Printing and Stationery Sandeep Singh in an alleged molestation case registered against him last year. In a reply submitted before the court, the police said the bail application was not maintainable.

‘Victim’ allowed to file reply The court has allowed an application of the woman junior coach, who has accused the minister of molestation, to file a reply on his bail application.

The police said it had registered a case against the minister on the complaint of a junior woman coach of the state Sports Department on December 31, 2022. In a statement given before the police, the coach had alleged that the minister had molested her at his official residence on July 1, 2022. She managed to escape as the doors were not locked.

The chargesheet in the case had already been filed before the court. The police said the minister was issued notices and he had joined investigation. The police followed the judgment and guidelines given in the case of Arnesh Kumar v. State of Bihar and another by the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the court has allowed an application of the coach to file a reply on the bail application filed by Sandeep Singh. In the application filed before the court, she cited a case in which the Supreme Court had held that the victim within the meaning of CrPC could not be denied opportunity for asserting his/her rights to participate in proceedings. Her counsel said the victim had legal vested rights to be heard at every stage post occurrence of the offence. Thus, she could not be denied fair and effective hearing at the time of granting the bail to the accused.

In the application, she also alleged that being a sitting minister, the accused had been influencing investigation and alluring/pressuring her since the registration of the FIR.