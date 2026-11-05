Dismissed ASI caught with 17gm opium after hospital visit

A dismissed assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Ranbir Singh, allegedly attempted to smuggle drugs into Sirsa jail after being taken to the Civil Hospital for treatment of a diabetes-related ailment.

During a search conducted after his return from the hospital on Wednesday, jail staff recovered 17 grams of a black substance suspected to be opium. Singh allegedly tried to conceal the substance in a jail bathroom to evade detection.

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According to sources, Singh had complained of high blood sugar levels, following which the jail authorities took him to the hospital. There is also speculation that his wife met him during the visit, though officials have not confirmed how he obtained the suspected contraband.

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The jail authorities informed the police about the recovery. Superintendent of Police (SP) Deepak Saharan said a DSP had been assigned to investigate the matter. The police will seek Singh’s remand to ascertain how the substance reached him and whether others were involved.

Notably, Singh is already facing allegations in a major drug case linked to the seizure of 90.97 kg of opium from a truck near the Bhavdin toll plaza on NH-9 in June 2026. The consignment, valued at around Rs 4.5 crore, was allegedly hidden in a specially constructed secret compartment of the vehicle.

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During the subsequent investigation, the police found that around 1.03 kg of opium was missing from the storehouse stock. Singh, then posted as an ASI at the Ding police station, was accused of retaining a portion of the missing contraband and handing over some of it to his acquaintance, Shamsher, a resident of Fatehabad.

The police later arrested Shamsher and recovered 58 grams of opium from his possession. Singh was subsequently dismissed from service and booked in the case.