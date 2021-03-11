Dismissed Haryana cop held with drugs in Sirsa

Tribune News Service

Sirsa, May 5

A dismissed Head Constable of the Haryana Police has been nabbed with heroin in Sirsa. The accused, Ved Prakash, was suspended and later sacked for his involvement in drug peddling three years ago.

The police said Ved Prakash was out on bail. On a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid and nabbed him with 3-gm heroin.

He was earlier posted in Jind. However, he got indulged in the illicit business of drug peddling while serving in the Police Department.