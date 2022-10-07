Dismissed PTIs threaten to boycott byelection

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 6

Under the banner of the Haryana Shararik Shikshak Sangharsh Samiti, scores of dismissed PTIs held a state-level protest march here today.

They were demanding reinstatement of 1,983 dismissed PTIs, who were dismissed in June 2020 following the directions by the apex court.

The protesting PTIs said they were assured by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in October 2020 that their services would be reinstated, but no step had been taken in that regard so far.

They handed over a memorandum to Amarnath Sauda, CM’s representative for the Karnal Assembly segment, and served an ultimatum on the government to fulfil their demands by October 15 or they would boycott the BJP in the Adampur byelection.

“We will have no option, but to boycott the BJP in the Adampur bypoll,” said Satpal Kaushik, a protesting PTI.

#karnal