 Gurugram: Disparity between 2 parks in Sec 17-A has residents fuming

  Haryana
  • Gurugram: Disparity between 2 parks in Sec 17-A has residents fuming

Gurugram: Disparity between 2 parks in Sec 17-A has residents fuming

Gurugram: Disparity between 2 parks in Sec 17-A has residents fuming

The well-maintained parks in Sector 17-A.



Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, November 23

The disparity between the developments of two parks in the same sector has left residents of Sector 17-A fuming.

The poorly maintained park in Sector 17-A.

lights don’t work

The lights here don’t work. Rather than spending money on gazebos, the MC should work on providing such basic facilities.

A resident, Sector 17- A

Will look into it

If residents feel there is something lacking in any park, we will surely look into it and get the work done at the earliest. All projects in any area here are done with the consent of the local RWAs. — Narender Kumar, Joint commissioner

Politicians have strong hold on MC

The disparity is evident in every civic aspect in the sector. High ranking politicians having strong hold on the MC living in the sector decide what should be done and what not. While the residents are too scared to even speak up openly, the MC has failed to take any cognisance of the issue. RWA member

The residents have moved to the Municipal Corporation (MC) highlighting how the park near the residences of BJP and Congress leaders in are well maintained while the other park in Sector 17-A frequented by senior citizens lies in a state of neglect.

The issue came to the fore when the MC reportedly started constructing a gazebo in the park at Sector 17-A without the consent of locals. The residents demanded that rather than spending the funds on a concrete structure, the MC should invest in planting grass and flowers, installing lights and getting the paths repaired in this park.

“The disparity between the two parks is evident. The park near the residence of a former Congress minister and a BJP leader, who recently shifted to the sector, has been well maintained. They are bigger and have gazebos. Much to our dismay, without even speaking to us, they have started constructing one in the other park. This park is frequented by senior citizens for walks and is in shambles. There is no grass or flower beds there. It even lacks regular maintenance. The lights here don’t work. Rather than spending money on gazebos, the MC should work on providing such basic facilities,” one of the residents of Sector 17-A said.

Speaking to The Tribune, RWA president Rakesh Jinsi said the RWA has no involvement in building gazebos in any of the parks.

Another RWA member said, “The disparity is evident in every civic aspect in the sector. High ranking politicians having strong hold on the MC living in the sector decide what should be done and what not. While the residents are too scared to even speak up openly, the MC has failed to take any cognisance of the issue.”

MC officials claimed they have gone ahead with any project in the sector only with the consent of the RWAs only.

“If residents feel there is something lacking in any park, we will surely look into it and get the work done at the earliest. All projects in any area here are done with the consent of the local RWAs,” Joint Commissioner Narender Kumar said.

#Gurugram


