Dispute over Instagram leads to murder of 22-year-old youth in Bhiwani

A 22-year-old youth was beaten to death by a group of assailants in Bhiwani town on Sunday night following a dispute over comments on Instagram.

The victim has been identified as Shubham, a resident of Jamalpur village in the district. The assailants reportedly invited him for a discussion aimed at reaching a compromise following heated exchanges on Instagram.

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However, while he and his friends were on their way to the meeting, their vehicle was intercepted by the assailants, who attacked Shubham with sticks. He was brutally beaten, sustaining multiple injuries, and was rushed to a private hospital in Hisar, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

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His brother, Sahil, said the dispute arose after a young man from their group was assaulted by some people in Hansi a few days ago. The incident subsequently led to an exchange of abusive remarks between the two sides on Instagram.

Tosham DSP Dalip Kumar said a murder case had been registered on the complaint of the victim's brother, who named 15-16 persons as accused. The police were investigating the matter.