Dissatisfied, NGT tells Chief Secy to monitor waste disposal at Bandhwari

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, February 2

Observing no credible progress in the clearance of legacy waste at the Bandhwari landfill site, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in its latest order has now asked Chief Secretary, Haryana, to head the committee overseeing it.

The Bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, judicial member Sudhir Agarwal and expert members Dr A Senthil Vel and Afroz Ahmad again asked the government to speed up the process of disposing of Bandhwari waste.

The court had earlier ordered that no fresh dumping would be done at the landfill from March 31. While reviewing the submissions of the civic authorities, it stated that it was disappointed at the state of affairs and asked the Chief Secretary to take charge now. The committee was earlier headed by Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) chairman P Raghavendra Rao.

“It is seen that against the estimated waste generation of 1,200 tonne per day (TPD) in Gurugram, only 270 TPD of waste is being processed at de-centralised processing sites in Beribagh, Badshapur, Sector-44, Carterpuri and Barbaripur and by the 220 bulk waste generators. It is mentioned that waste to the extent of 500 TPD will be processed from February 20 and 100 per cent waste will be processed by March 31,” read the order.

The court observed that if the waste treatment figures of the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) were anything to go by, then there was no justification of setting up a waste-to-energy (WTE) plant. “Municipal Corporation Faridabad (MCF) is not processing any waste. In respect of one of two sites identified for waste processing, order is reserved in the High Court. For the other site at Sotal, work has been accorded for February 15 but the quantity of waste to be processed is not specified,” added the order.

The court also took a stern stance on the non-addressing of bio-mining rejects. As per the court, there are 40,000 tonne of rejects which have to be routed to end users in cement plants for power generation. Only 10,000 tonne have been transported to a cement plant in Rajasthan. The rest is to go to WTE plant at Murthal. For that, no proper system, which is being followed, has been shown.

“The remaining legacy waste is estimated to be 32 lakh MT and is proposed to be remediated by November. This may require fixing of daily targets for quantities to be remediated. Space management may also be required for bioremediation and temporary stocking of rejects,” stated the order.

“Apart from shortcomings noted earlier, there does not appear to be necessary linkage of the rejects arising out of bio-mining with the end users. There is nothing to show that transportation of such rejects to the end destinations is with a GPS system as expected. Further steps for recycling/reuse are also not clear,” added the order.