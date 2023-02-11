Dissolve HSGPC, form new panel: Sikh leader

Tribune News Service

Hisar, February 10

Haryana Sikh leader and member of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Didar Singh Nalvi has urged the state government to dissolve the newly-formed Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (HSGPC) and constitute a fresh committee in a democratic manner.

Interacting with media persons during his visit to Rania in Sirsa today, he said the 38-member HSGPC had been constituted without consultation with the Sikh community in Haryana. Nalvi said the agenda of the HSGPC was placed in the Assembly, which had put certain conditions for constituting the committee. “As per conditions, only an Amritdhari Sikh, who never indulges in drugs/intoxicants and is well versed in Punjabi Gurmukhi, should become a member,” he said, alleging that the committee was constituted in violation of the rules.

The Sikh leader said most of the members in the committee had been appointed in violation of the conditions of the Act. He said it was unfortunate that the state government had not been able to take charge of the gurdwaras of Haryana from the SGPC. Serving an ultimatum, Nalvi said the government will have to face serious consequences if it fails to get a fresh committee constituted as per the rules and Act after dissolving the existing HSGPC.