Dist admn closes road near Hisar after residents' protest

Tribune News Service

Hisar, February 10

The district administration closed the Hisar-Talwandi Rana road (about 8 km) connecting Chandigarh highway via the airport in Hisar by digging up the road at two points last night. Residents of about six villages adjoining Hisar, who have been protesting the closure of the road staged a protest demonstration today. They demanded the laying of a new road adjoining the boundary of the airport for their convenience.

Seeking shorter route from Hisar to Talwandi Rana Hisar-Talwandi Rana connecting Hisar to Barwala-Chandigarh highway blocked due to expansion of airport

Residents demand a shorter route to connect Hisar to Talwandi Rana and other villages located on the Barwala road.

The Public Works Department (PWD) was carrying out the work by closing the road, as a major portion of the Hisar-Talwandi Rana road has been acquired by the government for the expansion of the airport. As a result, the administration had to close the airport and a temporary alternative route was provided for the commuters from Hisar to the Barwala-Chandigarh highway via Talwandi Rana road, which is 13 km long. Now, the PWD authorities need to block this alternative route as well.

After the closure of this road, the distance between Hisar and Talwandi Rana road and other adjoining villages will increase by about 18-20 km via the Hisar bypass road (Rajgarh-Hisar-Barwala highway). But the villagers demand that the authorities must provide a shorter new route.

The Executive Engineer of the PWD, Ranjeesh Kumar said they were carrying out works at the airport and needed to block this route. “The police and authorities should take measures to regulate traffic so that we can carry out the work”, he said.

Meanwhile, Om Prakash Kohli, who is spearheading the dharna under the banner of Hisar-Barwala Road Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, said the closure of this road would affect thousands of people who were commuting daily from the villages of Talwandi Rana, Juglan, Dhansu, Dhiktana, Bahbalpur, Bahbalpur, Butana, Rajli and other villages located on the Hisar-Barwala road. “They will have to travel an additional 18-20 km to reach Hisar. So, we urge the district administration to construct a new and shorter route to connect Hisar to Talwandi Rana-Barwala road for the convenience of the people,” he said. The villagers demand that the authorities must provide a shorter new route.