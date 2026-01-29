DT
Dist admn holds Janta Darbar at Yamunanagar village

Dist admn holds Janta Darbar at Yamunanagar village

article_Author
Shiv Kumar Sharma
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 02:45 AM Jan 29, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
ADC Naveen Ahuja, SP Kamaldeep Goyal and other officials during a Janta Darbar in Yamunanagar district.
The District administration held a Janta Darbar and night stay programme at Muzafat Kalan village of Pratap Nagar block in Yamunanagar district to listen to the problems of the people.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Naveen Ahuja and Superintendent of Police Kamaldeep Goyal along with other officers of the district administration heard the problems of the common people of the area in the Janta Darbar and night stay programme.

In the Janta Darbar, Rajesh Kumar of Chuharpur Kalan village complained about drainage of rainwater in front of his house and Jagpal of Muzafat Kalan complained about wrong entry of 400-yard plot in the family ID. Champa Devi, Rameshwar, Ashok, Jai Kumar, Amarjeet, Jagdish, Kamlesh, Mahender, Sheeshram and other residents of Bakkarwala village complained about getting 100-yard plots.

Mangal Ram of Muzafat Kalan village complained about getting an old-age pension, Ulfat of Muzafat Kalan about correcting his age in his family identity card and Shubham of Muzafat Kalan complained regarding his pension. Santosh and Anil Kumar of Pratap Nagar complained about removing encroachment from their plot.

Jeevan of Pratap Nagar complained about removing stairs made illegally on the road in front of his house and Yashpal of Muzafat Kalan complained about cancellation of the BPL ration card.

Similarly, Jagmal Singh complained about the income declared in the family ID not being verified and Sushil Kumar complained about the 11 KV line passing over the roof of his shop.

The sarpanch of gram panchayat Bakkarwala village requested the removal of the power line from Bakkarwala bus stand to Hafizpur Road.

The gram panchayat of Kot Mustarka requested for the construction of a dam on the Boli River. Gram panchayat Muzafat Kalan requested the extension and repair of the dam between Bhangeri and Muzafat villages.

Shaukat of Ariyan village requested the payment of house repair funds under the housing scheme. Several other demands were also placed before the ADC.

A number of problems were resolved on the spot. ADC Naveen Ahuja directed the officials concerned to resolve the problems of the people quickly.

