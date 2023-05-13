Distress sale by mustard farmers, claims Hooda

Tribune News Service

Bhiwani, May 12

Raising the issue of the distress sale of mustard, the former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, today visited the local grain market and interacted with farmers, labourers and traders.

Hooda said the farmers were forced to sell mustard below the MSP and demanded that the government should procure the entire stock on the MSP. The government has fixed the MSP of mustard at Rs 5,450 per quintal, while the market price of mustard had come down to Rs 4,000-Rs 5,200 per quintal.

“The government has completely stopped the procurement in order to harm the farmers. It is the responsibility of the government to provide MSP to the farmers. But the BJP-JJP government is running away from its responsibility,” he alleged.

Interacting with mediapersons, Hooda said the BJP-JJP government had proved to be a failure on every front. “Every class is facing harassment due to the misdeeds of the government. This is the reason why Haryana, which was number one in per capita income, per capita investment and development before 2014, had today become number one in unemployment, crime, drugs and corruption,” he remarked.

Hooda said pension was the right of the employees and the Congress had supported the demand for the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). “Like other Congress-ruled states, the employees will be given the OPS option when the Congress comes to power in Haryana,” he added.