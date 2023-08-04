Distribution of crop-loss relief delayed due to strike by clerks

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, August 3

The ongoing strike by the clerks has delayed the distribution of crop-loss compensation to the farmers of Rohtak district.

Earlier, an amount of about Rs 24 crore sent by the state government to compensate the farmers of the district whose crops got damaged last year was sent back to the state headquarters as the said amount could not be distributed till the end of the last financial year, i.e. March 31, 2023.

Hapless farmers have been making rounds of government offices to get the crop-loss relief

The district administration got back the said amount nearly a month ago. However, according to sources, a major chunk of the said amount is yet to be distributed among the affected farmers. The sources maintain that the major reason behind the delay in distribution of compensation is the ongoing strike by the government clerks. As per government officials, the relief amount could not be distributed among the farmers due to some technical reasons as well. Questioned about the matter, Rohtak Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar said the crop-loss compensation was being distributed among the farmers of the district.

“There is some delay in the process due to the strike by the clerks, but provision of crop-loss relief is our top priority and will be completed at the earliest,” he maintained.

On the other hand, the hapless farmers have been making rounds of government offices to get the crop-loss relief, which is long overdue.

Meanwhile, the district unit of the All-India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) has convened a meeting at Rohtak tomorrow to discuss the pressing concerns of the farmers and chalk out a strategy to get these addressed.

“Non-grant of overdue compensation along with non-registration of farmers’ complaints on government portal will be taken up at tomorrow’s meeting,” said Preet Singh, president of the district unit of the sabha.

#Rohtak