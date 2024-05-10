district admn takes steps to boost voter turnout

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 9

The Karnal administration is making all-out efforts to increase voting percentage in the Lok Sabha and Assembly by-elections scheduled for May 25. It has roped in teams from information, public relations and language departments to spread awareness among people through plays, songs and other means.

Measures undertaken by officials Inter-departmental teams have been formed to spread awareness.

The special teams will visit villages in the district from May 13 to 24.

LED screens, displaying important information, have been put up.

Students asked to upload selfies with parents after voting.

District-level draw will award Rs 10K to winner of the selfie contest.

SVEEP activities are being organised across district.

A walkathon will be held on May 12 at NDRI chowk to encourage voters.

They will visit villages of all five segments of Karnal district from May 13 to 24.

Besides, messages to motivate voters are also being played at LED screens at various locations in the city. Hoardings and flex boards have been put up in several areas across the district. “To increase voter turnout, we are taking many steps. LED screens are being used to display messages to motivate voters. Information about voter helpline is being provided on these screens,” said Uttam Singh, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer.

He said that they had also taken steps to sensitise future voters. “Students are being encouraged to take selfies with the indelible ink on their parents’ fingers on voting day and upload them on the district administration’s portal. A cash prize of Rs 10,000 will be awarded at a district-level draw for this,” said the DC, adding that SVEEP activities were also being held throughout the Constituency. “We will achieve the target only after each and every voter of Karnal Lok Sabha Constituency steps out of their homes on May 25 and casts their vote,” he said.

Apart from this, a walkathon is being organised on May 12 at 6am at NDRI chowk to spread awareness among voters.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Akhil Pilani said private institutions were coming forward to collaborate with the administration to fulfill the objective of voting.

“Everyone is trying to ensure the maximum voting in the elections. A voter awareness walkathon is being organised in which hundreds of players, students and representatives will participate,” said the ADC.

The administration is also cooperating in the programme, and duties have been assigned to various departments accordingly. Invitations have been extended to colleges, NCC cadets and NSS volunteers by the Higher Education Department of the district. Additionally, players from the Sports Department and the city’s NGO of the Red Cross Society have also been invited.

