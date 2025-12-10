District Election Officer urges parties to appoint booth-level agents in Panchkula for error-free SIR

A meeting with representatives of political parties was held today in the conference hall of the Mini Secretariat, chaired by Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer, Satpal Sharma, regarding the forthcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Sharma informed attendees that, as per the directions of the Election Commission of India, all political parties must appoint Booth Level Agents (BLAs) at every polling station in both Assembly constituencies of the district to help ensure that the photo electoral roll is clean and error-free. The primary purpose of appointing BLAs is to maintain an accurate and updated voter list.

Sharma said that BLAs, being familiar with their respective areas, are aware of individuals who have turned 18 and whether their names have been added to the electoral roll, as well as details of deaths or permanent migration. By providing this information to the BLO, the voter list can be properly updated. The Deputy Commissioner urged political parties to support the administration in preparing an error-free electoral roll.

He requested that details of individuals who have shifted residence or are otherwise ineligible to be listed be provided in writing through BLAs to the concerned BLO or Electoral Registration Officer so that names can be removed as per rules. Sharma clarified that no voter will ever be asked for an OTP or link by the department. BLOs appointed by the department will personally contact voters to verify information. He requested all political representatives to raise awareness among voters through their workers.

Sharma further stated that, in line with the Election Commission’s directions, BLOs are currently verifying the details of present voters against the 2002 electoral roll, which was used during the last intensive revision in the state. Voters whose names did not appear in the 2002 list but whose parents or grandparents were listed in any part or polling station of any Assembly constituency in India or Haryana are also being matched. To meet deadlines, BLOs will collect information door-to-door. So far, out of the district’s 4.38 lakh voters as of December 4, nearly 1.30 lakh have already been mapped with the 2002 electoral roll. The remaining eligible voters will also be mapped.

Those present included SDM Kalka, Sanyam Garg; City Magistrate Jagriti; Election Department Naib Tehsildar Ajay Rathi; Kanungo Kuldeep; Rajendra Nauniwal (BJP); Randhir Singh Rana (Congress); Bhagirath (INLD); Ishwar Singh Singhmar (JJP); Rajiv Manoucha (AAP); and RS Sathi (CPI-M).