District Electoral Officers directed to ensure error-free voter list under SIR

Haryana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) A Sreenivas has directed all District Electoral Officers (DEOs) to begin preparations for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

He said the Election Commission of India (ECI) had organised a meeting of all state CEOs on September 10, where instructions were issued to carry out SIR across the country. “The state has been asked to complete preparatory work, though the schedule is yet to be announced,” Sreenivas told ‘The Tribune’.

Through a video conference with DEOs, he directed that vacant Booth Level Officer (BLO) posts be filled quickly and ID cards issued, so that voter list work is not disrupted. Officers and employees engaged in SIR should also be trained, he added.

“According to the Commission’s guidelines regarding SIR, a new voter list will be prepared. The Commission has directed that all BLOs will match the current voter list of Haryana with the voter list of the year 2002 by October 20. If a voter’s name is registered in both lists, they will not be required to provide any documents,” the CEO said.

Sreenivas added that BLOs would visit every household to collect enumeration forms. Two copies will be given to each voter — one to be retained by the voter and the other collected for preparing the new rolls.

As per ECI directions, polling stations will also be rationalised based on a maximum of 1,200 voters. If the number exceeds this limit, a new station will be created.

He instructed DEOs to hold regular meetings with representatives of all recognised political parties and obtain lists of booth-level agents. The timely printing and supply of enumeration sheets to BLOs must also be ensured, he said.

The CEO informed that the 2002 voter list and the final 2024 voter roll are already available on the department’s website for public reference. Appealing for cooperation, he said, “I request all registered voters, eligible youth, and political party representatives to extend their support in making this Special Intensive Revision a success and ensuring an error-free voter list.”