DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Divisional Commissioner reviews SIR work, stresses voter list accuracy

Divisional Commissioner reviews SIR work, stresses voter list accuracy

article_Author
Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 08:13 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ambala Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma reviews SIR work with Booth Level Officers at a centre, located at a government school in Yamunanagar district.
Advertisement

Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma on Thursday held a meeting with officers of the district administration and representatives of various political parties at the District Secretariat, Yamunanagar, seeking suggestions to expedite the work of special intensive revision (SIR) and complete it within the stipulated time frame.

Advertisement

He told the representatives of political parties and officers of the district administration that the work of the SIR was a crucial task and could not be completed without everyone’s participation; therefore, everyone’s participation was crucial to completing this task within the deadline.

Advertisement

“The process of claims and objections under the SIR is going on, and it is everyone’s responsibility to ensure that the voter list is 100 per cent accurate and precise. The administration’s goal is to ensure that no voter is deprived of their right to vote,” said Divisional Commissioner.

Advertisement

He said India, with a population of 140 crore is the largest democratic country in the world and the greatest beauty of the country is that other countries around the world were also eager to adopt India’s electoral system for their own elections.

He instructed the officials to immediately distribute all pending notices related to the SIR to the individuals concerned so they could file their claims and objections.

Advertisement

At the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Preeti told the Divisional Commissioner that to complete the work of SIR correctly and within the time limit, meetings of all political parties had been organised, seeking their cooperation.

She said if there was any problem in the work of SIR, a helpline number had been issued by the administration to resolve it.

Before the meeting, the Divisional Commissioner reviewed the SIR work with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) at the centres located at Government School, Kail; Government School, Sector 18, and Panchayat Bhawan.

He instructed the BLOs to complete the work related to the special intensive revision of voter lists with utmost seriousness and within the stipulated time frame.

“The objective of SIR is to ensure error-free, transparent and up-to-date voter lists. BLOs should go door-to-door to verify the information of eligible voters and provide citizens with appropriate information regarding the required documents and the claims and objections process,” said Divisional Commissioner.

On the occasion, ADC Naveen Ahuja, Vyaspur SDM Dr Kuldeep, Radaur SDM Narender Kumar, City Magistrate Piyush Gupta, DPRO Dr Manoj Kumar, Election Tehsildar Prashant Kumar and representative of political parties, including INLD representative Mangat Ram Saini, BJP general secretary Narender Rana, Congress district presidents Devender Singh (Urban) and Narpal Singh (Rural), from BSP Rahul and Madhu, CPI Dharam Pal, Aam Aadmi Party Rahul Bhan and representatives of other political parties were also present.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts