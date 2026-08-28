Divisional Commissioner reviews SIR work, stresses voter list accuracy

Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma on Thursday held a meeting with officers of the district administration and representatives of various political parties at the District Secretariat, Yamunanagar, seeking suggestions to expedite the work of special intensive revision (SIR) and complete it within the stipulated time frame.

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He told the representatives of political parties and officers of the district administration that the work of the SIR was a crucial task and could not be completed without everyone’s participation; therefore, everyone’s participation was crucial to completing this task within the deadline.

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“The process of claims and objections under the SIR is going on, and it is everyone’s responsibility to ensure that the voter list is 100 per cent accurate and precise. The administration’s goal is to ensure that no voter is deprived of their right to vote,” said Divisional Commissioner.

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He said India, with a population of 140 crore is the largest democratic country in the world and the greatest beauty of the country is that other countries around the world were also eager to adopt India’s electoral system for their own elections.

He instructed the officials to immediately distribute all pending notices related to the SIR to the individuals concerned so they could file their claims and objections.

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At the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Preeti told the Divisional Commissioner that to complete the work of SIR correctly and within the time limit, meetings of all political parties had been organised, seeking their cooperation.

She said if there was any problem in the work of SIR, a helpline number had been issued by the administration to resolve it.

Before the meeting, the Divisional Commissioner reviewed the SIR work with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) at the centres located at Government School, Kail; Government School, Sector 18, and Panchayat Bhawan.

He instructed the BLOs to complete the work related to the special intensive revision of voter lists with utmost seriousness and within the stipulated time frame.

“The objective of SIR is to ensure error-free, transparent and up-to-date voter lists. BLOs should go door-to-door to verify the information of eligible voters and provide citizens with appropriate information regarding the required documents and the claims and objections process,” said Divisional Commissioner.

On the occasion, ADC Naveen Ahuja, Vyaspur SDM Dr Kuldeep, Radaur SDM Narender Kumar, City Magistrate Piyush Gupta, DPRO Dr Manoj Kumar, Election Tehsildar Prashant Kumar and representative of political parties, including INLD representative Mangat Ram Saini, BJP general secretary Narender Rana, Congress district presidents Devender Singh (Urban) and Narpal Singh (Rural), from BSP Rahul and Madhu, CPI Dharam Pal, Aam Aadmi Party Rahul Bhan and representatives of other political parties were also present.