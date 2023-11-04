Diwali fair begins at Surajkund

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, November 3

The first Diwali mela, organised by the state Tourism Department, began at Surajkund this evening. Haryana Tourism and Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar inaugurated the fair here today.

Gurjar said the fest would be held from November 3 to 10. He said the Diwali-based mela would have 300 stalls selling items related to the festival. He further said the event’s focus was to have it as grand and appealing as the Crafts Mela that garnered international recognition. A senior official of the Tourism Department said, “While the entry fee is fixed at Rs 30 per person, students and children up till the age of 12 will be exempted from it.”

Around 1,000 cops have been deputed for the maintenance of security at the venue. The mela will remain open between 10 am and 7 pm, it was revealed.

#Diwali #Faridabad