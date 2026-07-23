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Home / Haryana / DNA test to confirm identity of Haryana sailor killed in Ukraine missile strike

DNA test to confirm identity of Haryana sailor killed in Ukraine missile strike

Gurpreet and 3 other Indian nationals lost their lives in the strike, while another Indian sailor sustained serious injuries

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 06:55 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Gurpreet Singh. File
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The identity of 29-year-old crew member of a merchant vessel/cargo ship Gurpreet Singh of Panjeton village, Yamunanagar district, will be confirmed through DNA testing.

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As per family members, Gurpreet had been killed after their ship came under missile attack while leaving the Ukrainian port of Odesa on the evening of July 19. The ship, MV Golden Leo, had 17 crew members, including Gurpreet Singh on board at the time of the attack. Gurpreet and three other Indian nationals lost their lives in the strike, while another Indian sailor sustained serious injuries.

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Gurpreet’s maternal uncle, Amarik Singh told media persons that the shipping company asked the family to provide DNA samples to establish his identity, as his body was severely charred in missile explosion. He said that Gurpreet’s father had provided a DNA sample, which had been sent for testing.

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He further said that they were in constant touch with the shipping company and other agencies regarding the repatriation of Gurpreet’s mortal remains.

The bereaved family is now awaiting the DNA report and the arrival of Gurpreet’s body to perform his last rites.

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According to the family, Gurpreet’s body is expected to be brought to India within 10 to 12 days.

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