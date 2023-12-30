Doc defrauded of Rs 22 crore

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, December 29

Dr Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Rohtak, has allegedthat he and his brother Dr Manoj Kumar were defrauded of nearly Rs 22 crore by their partner Manjit and his father Satbir of Gohana in Sonepat district.

In the complaint lodged, Dr Rakesh said he and his brother had planned to open a hospital in Bhiwani in partnership with Manjit. The complainant alleged that after setting up the hospital, their partner Manjit defrauded him and his brother by producing forged documents in connivance with bank officials.A case has been registered.

