Doc gets 4-yr jail for graft

Chandigarh, April 11
The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Fatehabad, has convicted medical officer Dr Rajiv Kumar in a corruption case and sentenced him to four years’ imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh.
A spokesperson of the Haryana State Vigilance Bureau said Dr Rajiv Kumar was arrested by the Bureau in a corruption case while he was posted at the Community Health Centre, Bhuna, in Fatehabad. A case was registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act in 2016. —
