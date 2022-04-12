Doc gets 4-yr jail for graft

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 11

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Fatehabad, has convicted medical officer Dr Rajiv Kumar in a corruption case and sentenced him to four years’ imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

A spokesperson of the Haryana State Vigilance Bureau said Dr Rajiv Kumar was arrested by the Bureau in a corruption case while he was posted at the Community Health Centre, Bhuna, in Fatehabad. A case was registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act in 2016. —