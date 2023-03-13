Doc thrashed at Faridabad Civil Hospital

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 12

A 40-year-old doctor who was on duty at the emergency ward of the Civil Hospital here was assaulted by attendants of a patient today early morning.

The doctor, Dr Ram Niwas, told the police that a patient was brought at the hospital with head injury. He couldn’t attend the patient immediately as he was attending another patient, Niwas said in the complaint.“The infuriated attendants started beating me. The accused then fled the spot. The incident was recorded in the CCTV installed at the ward,” he added.

The Chief Medical Officer and the Principal Medical Officer also reached the hospital after they got the information about the incident. A probe has started and the accused would be arrested soon, a police official said.The doctors of the hospital said only one security personnel was on duty when the incident occurred. “There should be more security guards during the night shift,” a doctor said.