Docs fear disruption of research as govt seeks views on transfers

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) has initiated steps to advance the implementation of an online transfer policy by seeking comments from the directors of eight government medical colleges in Haryana, including PGIMS, Rohtak.

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The move follows a gazette notification issued by the state government on May 5, 2025, which aims to ensure a rational distribution of government employees within a cadre in a fair and transparent manner, thereby enhancing administrative efficiency and optimising job satisfaction.

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However, the communication from DMER has triggered concern among faculty members at PGIMS, Rohtak. Many fear that they may be brought under the purview of the transfer policy, similar to faculty in other government medical colleges across the state.

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The issue has sparked widespread discussion among faculty groups, with several expressing reservations and discontent, even in the institute’s internal WhatsApp forums.

A senior faculty member said, “When Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences (UHS) was set up in Rohtak several years ago, faculty members of PGIMS Rohtak were brought under its ambit with the understanding that they would not be transferred to any other medical college. However, the DMER’s recent move to seek comments from PGIMS clearly indicates that the government is now considering bringing PGIMS faculty under the purview of the transfer policy.”

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Another faculty member pointed out that objections had also been raised when the government circulated a draft of the policy last year for stakeholder feedback. “The University of Health Sciences is an autonomous body, and PGIMS follows the directives issued by it from time to time. Therefore, it is not appropriate to place PGIMS in the same category as other government medical colleges. If PGIMS is brought under the transfer policy, those with political influence may manage to get postings here,” he added.

Highlighting staffing concerns, another faculty member said, “There is no rationale for executing an online transfer policy at a time when all government medical colleges are already facing an acute shortage of doctors. The government should first ensure adequate appointments of doctors and then consider implementing the transfer policy.”

Dr SK Singhal, Director of PGIMS Rohtak, clarified that the policy may not be applicable to the institute. “Since PGIMS is part of UHSR, the instructions do not apply to it,” he said.

Echoing similar concerns, a senior office-bearer of another government medical college emphasised the potential impact on academic and research work. “For instance, research projects often span several years. If a faculty member is transferred midway, the work may either go to waste or be adversely affected. Therefore, the state government must consider these aspects while implementing the transfer policy,” he added.