Docs must sign OPD slips, lab reports: Arti Rao

Docs must sign OPD slips, lab reports: Arti Rao

Says generic names of medicines should be written in bold letters | Orders cleanliness drive

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:45 AM Nov 02, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
State Health Minister Arti Singh Rao. File photo
State Health Minister Arti Singh Rao has directed all doctors serving in government hospitals to sign OPD slips, lab reports, and prescriptions issued by them.

She has also instructed that the generic names of medicines must be written in bold and clear letters on all prescriptions. A circular in this regard has been sent to all Civil Surgeons across districts.

She said it had been observed that many doctors did not mention the generic names of medicines, and OPD slips as well as lab reports often did not carry the doctor’s seal and name.

Lab reports provided to patients must also bear the doctor’s name, designation, and registration number. The minister said these directives should be implemented with immediate effect.

She also directed that a special cleanliness drive be conducted in all government health institutions across the state from November 2 to November 8. She said the primary objective of the government was to ensure that every resident had access to government health institutions that were clean and equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

She directed officials to ensure regular cleaning of hospital wards, emergency rooms, maternity wards, toilets, and waiting areas.

Action would be taken against officers or employees found negligent in maintaining cleanliness, she added.

