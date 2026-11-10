Doctor, 4 employees at Hisar health centre found absent from duty

A team of the CM Flying Squad of Hisar found five employees, including a medical officer, absent from duty during a surprise inspection of a Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Hasangarh village of the district on Tuesday.

The team led by Hisar Range In-charge Sunaina and accompanied by government medical officer Dr Akshay Kumar visited the PHC and observed the attendance register and found that Dr Ravi, Sunita, Ravi, Sunita Rani and Narendra had marked their attendance but were not present in the office.

The team also found the medicine stock register incomplete and discrepancies between the recorded stock and the actual quantity of medicines available at the PHC. The physical verification revealed that the stock of certain medicines was higher than the quantity recorded in the register.

The CM Flying Squad conducted the raid on the basis of a complaint by a village resident, who alleged that doctors and other employees at the PHC remained absent from duty. The complainant also alleged that staff members arrived late in the morning and left before the scheduled closing time. The complaint alleged that the PHC personnel even behaved rudely with the patients on questioning the absence of staff from duty.

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The team subsequently checked the medicine stock and found discrepancies in the register and the physical stock of the medicine. Some villagers who reached the health centre during the inspection also alleged that the absence of doctors and other staff members affected the delivery of health care services.

The inspection team is preparing a report on the absence of the health personnel and discrepancies in the medicine stock records for further necessary action.