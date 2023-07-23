Doctor booked for death of woman, newborn

Tribune News Service

Rewari, July 22

Three employees of the Health Department, including a doctor and nurse, in Dharuhera town here have been booked for allegedly causing death of a woman and her newborn baby due to negligence.

Though the incident took place on February 7, the action came after over five months when the aggrieved family called on Superintendent of Police (SP) Deepak Saharan on Thursday and demanded an FIR to be registered into the matter. Those who have been booked include Dr Jai Prakash, Priyanka and Santosh.

In his police complaint, Manish Kumar said his wife, Nikki, delivered a baby at the Civil Hospital in Dharuhera on February 7. The baby was taken to a private hospital as she did not cry after the birth. However, she was declared dead by the hospital.

“I returned to the Civil Hospital in Dharuhera and found the wife’s condition worsened as well. Nikki also died on the way when she was being taken to the Civil Hospital. The postmortem report of both mother and daughter also indicated the negligence behind the deaths,” he added.

The complainant said after the incident, a complaint was filed with the Dharuhera police station on February 8 demanding registration of a case into the matter, but to no avail.

“Then, I filed a complaint with the CM window in March. The Civil Surgeon formed a committee to inquire into the matter. After the inquiry, the panel opined that the patient was not treated properly by staff nurse and ANM on duty,” said Manish.

Meanwhile, SP Deepak Saharan told The Tribune that the FIR was booked as soon as the opinion from the Civil Surgeon received regarding the case.

#Rewari