DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Haryana / Doctor, friend assaulted, robbed in Gurugram road rage incident       

Doctor, friend assaulted, robbed in Gurugram road rage incident       

Following the complaint by Dr Taneja, an FIR registered at Sector 50 police station
article_Author
PTI
Gurugram, Updated At : 09:52 PM Jul 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A doctor and his friend were allegedly beaten up and robbed in a road rage incident in Gurugram's Sohna Road, police said on Thursday.

Advertisement

According to the police, Dr Manish Taneja, resident of Rewari, had come to Gurugram with his friend Bharat Kalra for some work. While they were travelling on Sohna Road, an Eco car collided with his Fortuner car near Vatika Business Park.

It is alleged that the driver of the Eco car got down and started quarreling with them. He beat them up and fled from the spot after snatching their mobile and gold chain. With the help of a passerby, they informed the police, the police said.

Advertisement

A police team reached the spot. Following the complaint by Dr Taneja, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the BNS at Sector 50 police station, they said. A police officer said a probe is under way and the accused will be arrested soon.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts