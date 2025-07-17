Doctor, friend assaulted, robbed in Gurugram road rage incident       

A doctor and his friend were allegedly beaten up and robbed in a road rage incident in Gurugram's Sohna Road, police said on Thursday.

Advertisement

According to the police, Dr Manish Taneja, resident of Rewari, had come to Gurugram with his friend Bharat Kalra for some work. While they were travelling on Sohna Road, an Eco car collided with his Fortuner car near Vatika Business Park.

It is alleged that the driver of the Eco car got down and started quarreling with them. He beat them up and fled from the spot after snatching their mobile and gold chain. With the help of a passerby, they informed the police, the police said.

Advertisement

A police team reached the spot. Following the complaint by Dr Taneja, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the BNS at Sector 50 police station, they said. A police officer said a probe is under way and the accused will be arrested soon.