Doctor gets six months in jail for bounced cheque

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 21

The court of Judicial Magistrate Vivek Singh has sentenced a radiologist to six months of imprisonment in a cheque-bounce case. The court also asked him to pay Rs 15 lakh to the victim.

According to Anju Rawat Negi, counsel of victim Rajpal Singh, Dr Rajbir borrowed Rs 10 lakh for his children’s education from her client in February 2016. Dr Rajbir gave a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to Rajpal. When Rajpal deposited the cheque in his bank account for clearance, it bounced.

