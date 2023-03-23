 Doctor not paid for 11 years, HC raps state : The Tribune India

Doctor not paid for 11 years, HC raps state

Had treated 26 patients under govt-run scheme

Doctor not paid for 11 years, HC raps state


Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, March 22

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that “huge public time and money” from sumptuary account was wasted by the state officials in conducting frivolous meetings, putting liability on one’s head or the other. Yet a health care provider’s grievance for releasing payment for treating 26 patients under a government scheme was not redressed.

“The petitioner is made to run from pillar to post for the last 11 years to get his money under the scheme, floated by the state of Haryana,” Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan asserted, while making it clear that an affidavit filed by the Haryana Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Health, was not only contemptuous, but amounted to wilful disobedience of the order passed by the high court.

The assertions came as Justice Sangwan directed the Chief Secretary to personally look into the matter and fix the responsibility of the erring official/officers before taking appropriate disciplinary action. Directions were also issued for making the payment with reasonable interest.

The Chief Secretary was also directed to file a fresh compliance affidavit, failing which the Principal Secretary, Department of Health, would remain present in person on the next date in May next year. “In view of the circumstances, the application seeking exemption from personal hearing of the Principal Secretary to the Government of Haryana, Department of Health, is declined,” Justice Sangwan added.

The matter was brought to Justice Sangwan’s notice after Soni Orthopaedic Hospital filed a petition alleging violation of an order passed in November 2016, whereby a direction was issued to the Secretary, Department of Health, to look into his grievances regarding non-release of amount spent on treatment under the Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojna run by the state.

Among other things, Justice Sangwan’s Bench was told that the petitioner, being empanelled health care provider, had provided treatment in 2011-2012 in accordance with the state’s instructions without charging anything as the amount was to be provided by the state. It was, rather, wrongly paid to a Kurukshetra hospital. But nothing was stated as to how the amount, due to the petitioner, was to be paid.

Justice Sangwan observed that the affidavit by the Additional Chief Secretary in pursuance to high court’s earlier directions stated that ESI Healthcare was appointed as the state nodal agency for implementing the scheme operational from 2008 to 2015. It added the respondent as such was wrongly implicated in the case.

It was further stated that the Director, ESI Healthcare, was requested to make necessary payment. But the needful was not done. The matter was also taken up by the State Grievance Redressal Committee. But time was sought to find out the record relating to the petitioner’s claim.

Contemptuous act

An affidavit filed by the Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Haryana, Department of Health, is not only contemptuous but amounts to wilful disobedience of the order passed by this court. Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Fresh FIR filed against Amritpal Singh on complaint of ‘granthi’; new image shows him on motorised cart with bike

2
Diaspora

Cops question Amritpal's NRI wife, whose name figured in garnering funds from abroad for 'Waris Punjab De'

3
Jalandhar

Punjab Police trace motorcycle on which Amritpal fled

4
Trending

'Diljit Dosanjh ji pols aagai pols': Kangana Ranaut cryptically warns Punjab singer over getting arrested for 'supporting' Khalistanis

5
Sports

Here are the 12 cities shortlisted for ODI World Cup in India

6
Punjab

Raja Warring writes to Punjab DGP, flags concern about youths being rounded up and labelled Amritpal supporters

7
Trending

Watch viral video as doctors deliver baby amid tremors at hospital in Kashmir's Anantnag

8
Himachal

Punjab Assembly calls Himachal Pradesh ordinance to impose water cess illegal; passes resolution

9
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan protesters hurl flares, bottles amid heightened security at Indian mission in London

10
Delhi

Delhi Police file 100 FIRs as objectionable posters against PM Modi come up; 6 arrested

Don't Miss

View All
Watch viral video as doctors deliver baby amid tremors at hospital in Kashmir’s Anantnag
Trending

Watch viral video as doctors deliver baby amid tremors at hospital in Kashmir's Anantnag

College teachers in Chandigarh to retire at 65
Chandigarh

College teachers in Chandigarh to retire at 65

List of jobs that are most at risk due to ChatGPT
Trending

List of jobs that are most at risk due to ChatGPT

Mobile internet to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Amritsar, Mohali till Thursday noon
Chandigarh

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Seeking blessings
Lifestyle

Guneet Monga visits Amritsar's Golden Temple with her Oscar trophy

Girl makes her boyfriend’s profile on dating app to boost his confidence, ends up getting ditched
Trending

Girl makes her boyfriend’s profile on dating app to boost his confidence, ends up getting ditched

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab
Diaspora

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab

Farid: An enduring legacy
Features

Sheikh Farid: An enduring legacy

Top News

Maharashtra Police on alert over 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh

Maharashtra Police on alert over 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh

Police said the movement of everyone arriving at and leaving...

After barricades removed in Delhi, UK promises beefed-up security for Indian missions, staff

After barricades removed in Delhi, UK promises beefed-up security for Indian missions, staff

London demonstrators kept at safe distance this time

Resolutions in Punjab, Haryana Houses against HP water cess

Resolutions in Punjab, Haryana Houses against HP water cess

Within rights to do so, says Sukhu | Cites Uttarakhand & J&K...

Amritpal’s NRI wife, mother quizzed over foreign funding

Amritpal's NRI wife, mother quizzed over foreign funding

Security up, yet objects hurled at Indian Mission in London

Security up, yet objects hurled at Indian Mission in London


Cities

View All

Eight more Aam Aadmi Clinics to become functional by March 31

Eight more Aam Aadmi Clinics to become functional by March 31

Security forces hold flag march

Farmers seek relief for damaged crop

‘GNDU to implement NEP from next session’

Residents question ‘selective’ approach in removing illegal structures

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Fire safety goes for toss as CITCO says cheers sans NOC

Fire safety goes for toss as CITCO says cheers sans NOC

Two Chandigarh cops land in CBI net for taking Rs 50K bribe

Ex-Union Minister’s nephew among two found hanging

F&CC nod to hiring 40 vehicles for lifting waste

Over 15K pay obeisance at Mansa Devi, Kali Mata, Chandi Devi shrines

Delhi Govt presents ~78,800-cr Budget, thrust on transportation

Delhi Govt presents Rs 78,800-cr Budget, thrust on transportation

Excise case: Sisodia sent to judicial custody till April 5

HC reserves order on Jain's bail plea in PMLA case

Rs 16,500 cr for education, teachers to get tablets

Rs 850 cr allocated to clear landfill sites in 2 years

Punjab Police trace bike on which Amritpal Singh fled

Punjab Police trace motorcycle on which Amritpal fled

Cops nab 6 gangsters for extortion, intimidation

Women must exercise voting right: Karamjit

DCC ex-chief joins AAP

DC suspends official for indiscipline

Rain, hailstorm flatten wheat crop over 53K hectares in dist

Rain, hailstorm flatten wheat crop over 53K hectares in dist

Three of thieves' gang held, four motorbikes recovered

Sewer connections of 5 ‘ahatas’ cut

2 nabbed with heroin, opium

Snatchers target three more in city

Varsity’s estimated deficit climbs to ~285 cr

Varsity’s estimated deficit climbs to Rs 285 cr

Disgruntled employees demand VC’s resignation

Fatehgarh Sahib villages to get town-like facilities, says MLA

Awareness on healthy lifestyle need of hour: Experts

100-kg poppy husk seized