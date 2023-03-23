Doctor not paid for 11 years, HC raps state

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, March 22

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that “huge public time and money” from sumptuary account was wasted by the state officials in conducting frivolous meetings, putting liability on one’s head or the other. Yet a health care provider’s grievance for releasing payment for treating 26 patients under a government scheme was not redressed.

“The petitioner is made to run from pillar to post for the last 11 years to get his money under the scheme, floated by the state of Haryana,” Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan asserted, while making it clear that an affidavit filed by the Haryana Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Health, was not only contemptuous, but amounted to wilful disobedience of the order passed by the high court.

The assertions came as Justice Sangwan directed the Chief Secretary to personally look into the matter and fix the responsibility of the erring official/officers before taking appropriate disciplinary action. Directions were also issued for making the payment with reasonable interest.

The Chief Secretary was also directed to file a fresh compliance affidavit, failing which the Principal Secretary, Department of Health, would remain present in person on the next date in May next year. “In view of the circumstances, the application seeking exemption from personal hearing of the Principal Secretary to the Government of Haryana, Department of Health, is declined,” Justice Sangwan added.

The matter was brought to Justice Sangwan’s notice after Soni Orthopaedic Hospital filed a petition alleging violation of an order passed in November 2016, whereby a direction was issued to the Secretary, Department of Health, to look into his grievances regarding non-release of amount spent on treatment under the Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojna run by the state.

Among other things, Justice Sangwan’s Bench was told that the petitioner, being empanelled health care provider, had provided treatment in 2011-2012 in accordance with the state’s instructions without charging anything as the amount was to be provided by the state. It was, rather, wrongly paid to a Kurukshetra hospital. But nothing was stated as to how the amount, due to the petitioner, was to be paid.

Justice Sangwan observed that the affidavit by the Additional Chief Secretary in pursuance to high court’s earlier directions stated that ESI Healthcare was appointed as the state nodal agency for implementing the scheme operational from 2008 to 2015. It added the respondent as such was wrongly implicated in the case.

It was further stated that the Director, ESI Healthcare, was requested to make necessary payment. But the needful was not done. The matter was also taken up by the State Grievance Redressal Committee. But time was sought to find out the record relating to the petitioner’s claim.