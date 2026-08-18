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Home / Haryana / Doctor, staffer held for victim’s sample swap in POCSO case in Nuh

Doctor, staffer held for victim’s sample swap in POCSO case in Nuh

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:33 PM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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A Health Department employee was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh.
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The Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB) has arrested a Health Department employee red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh. The SMO of the Primary Health Centre concerned has also been named as an accused in the case.

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The arrested individual has been identified as Monu Sharma, a multi-purpose health worker at PHC Pinangwan, Nuh. Dr Birpal, SMO at PHC Pinangwan, has also been implicated as an accused.

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The complainant stated that a case had been registered against his son at the Pinangwan Police Station under the POCSO Act and Section 351(3) of the BNS. The accused allegedly contacted the complainant during the victim’s medical examination and assured him that he would swap the victim’s medical sample and provide a favourable opinion in the medico-legal report to save his son. Initially, a bribe of Rs 15,000 was demanded for this task. Subsequently, the accused repeatedly contacted the complainant, demanding bribes under the pretext of settling the matter and ensuring the proceedings went in his favour. During subsequent discussions regarding the matter, the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 3.5 lakh and ultimately settled at Rs 2.5 lakh. The complainant reported this to the SV&ACB.

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Following verification of the complaint, a team led by SV&ACB, Faridabad, executed a trap operation and the accused, Monu Sharma, was arrested red-handed while accepting the bribe.

Dr Birpal, Medical Officer at PHC Pinangwan, was also arrested.

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