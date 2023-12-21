Doctors’ association threatens to close OPDs on December 27

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 20

The Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMSA) today warned that it would shut down OPD services on December 27, and all other services, including emergency and postmortem, from December 29 if its demands were not met. It has been protesting shortage of specialists across the state.

“There are merely 2,500 doctors in HCMS. As per the Indian Public Health Standards norms, a specialist doctor is supposed to examine 60 patients per day. On the contrary, a doctor is examining around 200 patients per day,” said Dr Rajesh Khyalia, president, HCMSA.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.