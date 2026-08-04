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Home / Haryana / Doctor’s body found in car in Ambala City  

Doctor’s body found in car in Ambala City  

Dr Nandan Jha was posted at the Primary Health Centre in Patrehri, Ambala City

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PTI
Ambala, Updated At : 06:56 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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The body of a government doctor was found in a car parked outside the Polyclinic complex in Ambala City on Tuesday, police said.

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Dr Nandan Jha was posted at the Primary Health Centre in Patrehri, Ambala City.

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The cause of the death has not yet been ascertained, police said.

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According to the police, when Polyclinic staff arrived for work on Tuesday morning, they noticed a car parked outside that had been there for a few days.

Suspecting something amiss, they inspected the vehicle and found a body lying on the back seat, and called the police.

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The police and a forensic team arrived at the location and started gathering evidence.

Police said the car is believed to belong to the doctor, adding that a liquor bottle, a glass, and a bag of clothes were recovered from the vehicle. Officials said the exact cause of death would be revealed only after the post-mortem.

Police said they are investigating the matter, and the doctor's family has been sounded.

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