Taking action against the doctor who sexually assaulted a minor girl during medical examination at Kurukshetra's LNJP Civil Hospital last month, the Haryana Government has reduced his pension to the minimum.

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Accused Dr Shailendra Kumar’s pension has been reduced from Rs 1.14 lakh to Rs 14,000, including allowances. This is the minimum to which his salary could be reduced, as per rules. Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Health, Dr Sumita Misra, has taken the action after approval from the CM.

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Dr Shailendra Kumar had retired from the Civil Hospital, Kaithal, and was re-engaged as a consultant at LNJP Civil Hospital.

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According to a police spokesman, a Kurukshetra resident submitted a complaint on May 31 that Dr Shailendra Kumar had sexually assaulted her 15-year-old daughter at LNJP Civil Hospital.

On May 29, the father went to the LNJP Civil Hospital to get medicine for himself and his daughter. He and the girl were admitted to different wards. The girl told her father that the accused doctor had sexually assaulted her. She had suffered excessive bleeding after the incident. The accused doctor had even threatened her not to disclose about it to anyone.

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The police registered a case under Section 8 (for sexual assault) and Section 10 (for aggravated sexual assault) under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and arrested the doctor.

After the matter came to light, ACS, Health, Dr Sumita Misra, terminated the services of the consultant doctor.